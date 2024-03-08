GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,709 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 35.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %

TAP stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

