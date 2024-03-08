GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,324 shares of company stock worth $9,086,662. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $68.64 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

