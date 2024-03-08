Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

