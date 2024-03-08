Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $116.82 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $121.74. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

