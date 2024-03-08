Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,869 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

