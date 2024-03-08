Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

HSD opened at GBX 48.70 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £66.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 12.11. Hansard Global has a 1-year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.50 ($0.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.18.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

