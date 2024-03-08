Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

