HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.10.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.04 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 123,949 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.