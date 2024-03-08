HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Issues Earnings Results

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.
HCI Group Price Performance
NYSE:HCI traded up $16.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.29. 229,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,857. The company has a market capitalization of $990.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 36.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HCI Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MongoDB Stock’s AI Bubble Burst: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Here’s Why Shake Shack’s Recovery Builds Momentum
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Micron Stock: Why $100 per Share is Just the Start
Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.