Head to Head Review: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.19 40.42 Golden Minerals $23.28 million 0.24 -$9.91 million ($1.59) -0.25

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 3.63% 3.33% Golden Minerals -73.94% -257.52% -85.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Gatos Silver and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.7% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gatos Silver and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 25.13%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1,724.84%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; Yoquivo property situated in Chihuahua State, Mexico; Sarita Este gold-copper property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.