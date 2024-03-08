Head to Head Survey: Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) & Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Free Report) and Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nampak and Graphic Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nampak 0 0 0 0 N/A Graphic Packaging 1 3 5 0 2.44

Graphic Packaging has a consensus price target of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than Nampak.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nampak pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nampak pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Graphic Packaging pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.0% of Nampak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Graphic Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Graphic Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nampak and Graphic Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nampak N/A N/A N/A Graphic Packaging 7.67% 35.66% 8.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nampak and Graphic Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nampak N/A N/A N/A $1.80 11.67 Graphic Packaging $9.43 billion 0.87 $723.00 million $2.35 11.39

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Nampak. Graphic Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nampak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Nampak on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nampak

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets. The company also provides aluminum beverage cans and ends for the alcoholic, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetable juice, and ice tea markets; tinplate food cans for the canned food market; and aluminum and tinplate cans, including aerosols, monoblocs, and paint and shoe polish cans to the personal care, household goods, and industrial markets, as well as crowns for the beverage market. In addition, it offers beverage cartons for milk, fruit juice, water, and traditional beer; self-opening paper bags for the flour and sugar markets; and corrugated cases/boxes for the tobacco, poultry, and food and general commercial markets, as well as labels and folding cartons for the tobacco, food, and beverage markets. The company is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers recycled, unbleached, and bleached paperboards to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors. It also offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its recycled, unbleached, and bleached paperboard grades, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the United States, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

