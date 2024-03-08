Heidrick & Struggles International’s (HSII) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

HSII opened at $32.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

