Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Helloworld Travel’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Further Reading

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

