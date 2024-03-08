Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE HPE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,454.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

