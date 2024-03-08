Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hibbett has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hibbett to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $910.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

