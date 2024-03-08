Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,925 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $50,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $204.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

