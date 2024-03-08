Holderness Investments Co. Has $259,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,034.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $854.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.