Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 32 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $474.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $474.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

