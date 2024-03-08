Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 680. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Howden Joinery Group traded as high as GBX 868.50 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 854.60 ($10.85), with a volume of 2486084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856.20 ($10.87).

Separately, Citigroup cut Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.29).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 795.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 743.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,442.62%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

