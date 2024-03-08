HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Yamini Rangan Sells 8,817 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.4 %

HubSpot stock opened at $613.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $594.20 and its 200 day moving average is $527.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -172.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

