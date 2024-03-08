Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $527.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,784,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 425,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 119,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

