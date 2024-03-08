Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $527.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
