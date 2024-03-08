Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Humana worth $30,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $340.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.20. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $334.54 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

