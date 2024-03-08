iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,840 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

DLR stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

