iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $171.47 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.