iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,178 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 964.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $248.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

