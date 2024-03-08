iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,841 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

