iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Up 1.2 %

RBA stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.