iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

