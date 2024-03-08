iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

