iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $628.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.68. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

