iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 514,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after buying an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fortive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

