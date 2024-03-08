iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.