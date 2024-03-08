iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $72.54 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.