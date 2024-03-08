iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,410 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,465.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,833,327. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.21 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

