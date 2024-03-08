iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.54. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.