iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,509 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

