iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.61. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

