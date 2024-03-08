iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after purchasing an additional 840,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

