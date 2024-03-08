iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,210 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,225,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

