iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,210 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,225,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.31.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
