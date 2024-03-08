iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 102.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 895,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.83 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50.
TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
