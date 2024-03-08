iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 102.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 895,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.83 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

