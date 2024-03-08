Ibstock plc (IBST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on May 31st

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ibstock Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 147.61 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.60 ($2.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.87 million, a P/E ratio of 890.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.
Ibstock Company Profile
