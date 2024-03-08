Ibstock plc (IBST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on May 31st

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ibstock Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 147.61 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.60 ($2.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.87 million, a P/E ratio of 890.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

