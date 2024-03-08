ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.32% of ICU Medical worth $38,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

