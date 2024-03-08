IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $563.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.