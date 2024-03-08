IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $38,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $563.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

