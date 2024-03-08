iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.16 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

