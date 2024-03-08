Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

