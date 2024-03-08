IMI (LON:IMI) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.75) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.29) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.48) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,903.23%.
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
