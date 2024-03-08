Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 249.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 257.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

