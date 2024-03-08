Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.70 on Monday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

