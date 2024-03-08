Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.180–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.4 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 26.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Infinera by 166.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Infinera by 69.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 732,125 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

